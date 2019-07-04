Opportunistic thieves target the region's homes, businesses

THEFT: Gladstone thieves have targeted residences and businesses over recent weeks.

THEFT: Gladstone thieves have targeted residences and businesses over recent weeks. FILE

RESIDENTS and businesses have been the target of thieves in recent weeks.

Boyne Island's Matthew Heald recently captured a man on CCTV footage attempting to break into his ute before taking an item.

During the same period, CCTV footage at Nixon Communications on Lord St captured a woman taking a laptop from the business on Lord St.

Other businesses that have recently been broken into include the Gladstone Racecourse and RENs Chinese Massage on Mellefont St.

Gladstone Police Sergeant Wayne Butcher said there were still "dramas” with copper theft and stealing from industrial sites around the district.

"Kin Kora has been (hard) hit but we have arrested some people in relation to those,” Sgt Butcher said.

He listed Sun Valley, Kin Kora, Clinton and surrounding suburbs along with the CBD as some of the most common suburbs for property crime.

Sgt Butcher said typically summer saw more property crime offences than winter.

"Recently we have had a spate of sneak thefts but we have had no real breaks since school holidays started, which is fantastic for us at the moment,” he said.

Sgt Butcher said CCTV footage was also invaluable for residences and businesses.