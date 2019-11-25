Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politicians need to stop playing the blame game over jobs creation and unemployment.
Politicians need to stop playing the blame game over jobs creation and unemployment. Contributed
Opinion

OPINON: Blame game over jobs gets us nowhere

Christian Berechree
, christian.berechree@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
25th Nov 2019 10:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLITICAL spats and power plays over job-creation get us nowhere.

A Labor senator says the Hinkler MP is to blame for falling apprenticeship numbers while Keith Pitt says it's a former state Labor government's fault.

Meanwhile, where does that leave the people in our region desperate for jobs?

The political blame game is a mainstay of debates about jobs but it's not what we need.

People's livelihoods are at stake as unemployment numbers remain perilously low.

It's hard not to feel these livelihoods are being used as political pawns to score points.

If our politicians could resist taking potshots at each other, we could see there are real, long-term solutions being put in place.

As Mr Pitt points out, the Australian Apprenticeships Wage Subsidy trial creates genuine opportunities for business owners.

Major new builds in our cities, including the Rheinmetall Nioa Munitions factory and Hervey Bay Avion airport precinct development offer meaningful employment.

The practice of hurling blame is nothing new but wouldn't it be refreshing to see our politicians focus only on the positive developments?

Wouldn't it be nice to simply hear about solutions, rather than trying to get to the bottom of who put us in this mess?

Between high unemployment rates and news of unpaid subbies, there is plenty to wring our hands about on the jobs front.

But there is also plenty to celebrate, without resorting to a blame game.

More Stories

fraser coast jobs opinion
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Police resume search, but no sign of man lost at sea

        UPDATE: Police resume search, but no sign of man lost at sea

        News POLICE are today continuing the search for a 38-year-old man missing off the coast of Elliott Heads.

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        IN COURT: 71 people listed to appear today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 71 people listed to appear today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        Woman breaks into pound, tries to free every animal

        premium_icon Woman breaks into pound, tries to free every animal

        Crime ‘Lost the plot’: Woman's reason for breaking into Gladstone Pound