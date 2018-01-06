OPINION: Why you should keep making New Year's Resolutions

You fail by February so what's the point?

You fail by February so what's the point? Scott Powick Daily News

NEW Year's resolutions: Have you broken yours yet?

Traditionally most people fail before February.

I don't mean to sound cynical, but I think there's something important we can learn from this eternal willingness to make resolutions.

American based research institute Statistic Brain has compiled the most popular New Year's resolutions from last year. Allowing for the fact that Americans are crazy, we can assume there would be a high degree of similarity with an Australian list.

The top ten resolutions list features the usual suspects: 'Lose weight/eat healthier' is at number one. 'Quit smoking' makes the list along with 'make better financial decisions' But it's number nine that I think is most illustrative: 'do more good deeds for others'

Right here, is a very positive and beautiful thing. Because nowhere on that top ten list is: 'Hurt the people around me' or 'start smoking'

Instead people wish for good things, they wish to do better. Our resolutions reveal a charming human quality - hope.

I've made the New Year's resolution to 'eat healthy' for over a decade now.

About 90 per cent of people routinely fail to achieve their resolutions. But that really isn't the point, or not the point we should focus on.

For how lovely is that urge in people to keep making resolutions they know they will never keep?

I believe there's an almost un-dentable optimism in all of us, and I bet you, we may fail our resolutions but that optimistic mindset will get us a long way in life.