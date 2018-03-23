OPINION: Why we're bringing back The Sobserver

ONE of the things I love most about working here at The Observer is being back in my old hometown after so many years away. There's something almost PJ-and-slippers comforting about old memories.

Since journo Greg Bray started it's been even more fun because we are a similar vintage so we remember things a lot the same way.

Trying to explain to the others in the office about the old train down on the waterfront was pretty funny - a tetanus farm but what kid didn't love playing on it in the 1960s and '70s?

How many of you remember the old days when every Easter The Observer would put out its annual rendition of The Sadstone Sobserver?

I can remember laughing til I cried. It was very clever, very funny and very Gladstone.

With a few exceptions, The Sobserver has been pretty much absent from Gladstone's Easter celebrations.

The 1988 Sadstone Sobserver Christine McKee

Another part of history relegated to the memory of those who were there at the time.

Well not this year.

The Sobserver is back and it's been a lot of fun reading the stories that will make up the 2018 edition.

Some people are just born funny.

In the past The Sobserver was put together by the Apex Club of Gladstone, which is sadly no longer, so now it's up to us.

It will be a lift-out inside Easter's Weekend edition of The Observer, with another 500 copies ready to hand out at the Harbour Festival.

I just hope you enjoy reading it as much as we've enjoyed putting it together.

