Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A child's hands handcuffed.
A child's hands handcuffed.
Opinion

OPINION: Why are we failing our children?

Frazer Pearce
13th Feb 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 9:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA should be a world leader in protecting the rights of children.

We have the wealth, the resources and the motivated professionals to ensure that every child, within reason, gets a chance at a normal life.

Well, according to Commissioner for Children, Megan Mitchell, Australia is clearly failing some of its children.

Ms Mitchell is the author of The Children's Rights Report 2019 - In Their Own Right.

It shows child neglect and abuse have jumped by almost a third in Australia and that indigenous children, children from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, children with a disability and LGBTI children are particularly vulnerable.

"I'm very concerned about the level of abuse and violence that children are exposed to in this country," she said.

"(We) really need to put all our efforts in to turn that trend around, in particular."

She said it was hard to pinpoint why figures were rising - it may be that more neglect is now being reported - but the focus should be on eradicating the problem altogether.

If that is going to happen, then the authorities need to go hard on protecting children in their first five years to ensure they get the best chance to develop without the damage of abuse and/or neglect.

It's in this first 2000-day time frame that the greatest damage to these innocent lives - that came into the world so full of promise - is done.

The trainwreck teens who are stealing cars and robbing people today were doomed by the failure of government to protect them from their hopeless, drug addicted/alcoholic parents and guardians.

child protection editorial opinion everychildcq from the editors desk juvenile crime opinion piece
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fear setting in: Biloela family’s court date looms

        premium_icon Fear setting in: Biloela family’s court date looms

        News Life in detention has been difficult for a Bilolea family, but the waiting and worrying is likely to amplify when their case is heard in Federal Court.

        Entries close tonight for health challenge

        premium_icon Entries close tonight for health challenge

        News ENTRIES close tonight for CQ Nutrition’s $25,000 February Health Challenge.

        • 13th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
        The first Crow St of the year is here

        premium_icon The first Crow St of the year is here

        News Crow Street Creative is planning a night of music and art for its first event of...

        $400m spend to reduce QAL's environmental impact

        premium_icon $400m spend to reduce QAL's environmental impact

        News The five-year plan focuses on reducing QAL’s environmental impact, with projects...