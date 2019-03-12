OPINION: Where will this second grand final head?

CRICKET: It all comes down to this game, on Saturday at 9.30am, for the BITS Cricket Club against reigning premiers The Glen.

Essentially, it's a free hit for The Glen on enemy territory at BITS Oval while it's no choice for the home team.

The Glen holds a 1-0 lead in the historic Gladstone Cricket Incorporated best-of-three series and it has every right to feel 'loose' after its seven-wicket win in final one.

Hopefully BITS can produce with its back against the wall and force a game three on March 23.

There were some good signs last Saturday for BITS and if it had added 50 or 60 more runs, then perhaps the result may have been different.

Simply, BITS captain Terry Sawyer needs more help in the middle with the bat.

That's where the stage is set for experienced campaigner Jason Batchelor.

He can turn it on with the willow and turn games on its head with the ball as well.

Jason Batchelor can do damage with the ball and bat. Mike Richards GLA200119CRIK

Batchelor has clubbed 100s over the years and a century this Saturday will go a long way to BITS squaring the series.

The Glen have a solid batting line-up led by skipper David Heymer who was the game-breaker in the first final.