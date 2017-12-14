OPINION: Where is Miss Gleeson today?

Patti Gleeson with her son Michael Montgomery (right) and Josh Horner.

Patti Gleeson with her son Michael Montgomery (right) and Josh Horner.

Writing today's story about Michael Montgomery brought back a lot of memories.

I was a student at the ballet school for many years and I'm sure there are many people in Gladstone who would love to know what happened to "Miss Gleeson" after she left Gladstone in 1988.

For the previous 20 years, she had taught literally thousands of mainly young girls to dance and was one of the founders of the incredible artistic culture Gladstone still has today.

Almost 30 years later, Patti Gleeson is edging towards retirement, though I'm sure there will be some people who are not surprised to hear she is still teaching in the Gosford region.

In 1990 she founded the Laycock Street Dance Company, a semi professional company which acts as a bridging company for talented ballet students in the Central Coast region of NSW.

In its annual productions, ballet students audition to dance in the corps de ballet, while professional guest artists from The Australian Ballet and other companies dance the lead roles.

It's an incredible experience for the students and her contribution to young dancers' development has been widely recognised.

Gladstone has been blessed with some incredible dance teachers over the decades.

Names like Marj Rampton, Sandra Pincham and Wendy Barker will live on in the many wonderful dancers they have produced, some who have gone on to have very successful careers in dance.

Carrying on the tradition, last weekend Amber Wieland, a former student of Sandra Pincham, lit up the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre with her own students.

We look forward to bringing you some of the photographs from the performance.