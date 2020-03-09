Menu
Coles has limited toilet paper purchases amid chaotic scenes across the country.
Opinion

OPINION: Toilet paper aside, there are more serious issues

bob anthony
9th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
AS Australia comes to terms with Covid-19 (coronavirus), the advice of a previous federal government should be heeded - "be alert but not alarmed".

Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be heard among a large portion of the population, including the media.

There has been much made about the panic buying in supermarkets, especially about toilet paper, which is totally perplexing considering that this virus is not a gastro type.

Toilet paper shortage aside, there are far more serious issues which need to be addressed health wise.

We hear daily about the number of people infected and sadly those who have died from Covid-19, but I wonder what will happen when the inevitable regular flu season strikes?

Will we see a blurring of the lines in determining who has what?

From all reports, Covid-19, in terms of illness, is serious but it does not seem to be nearly as debilitating as the regular flu.

Let us not forget that each year in Australia during the flu season, many more people are hospitalised and more die than what has occurred to date with Covid-19.

The trouble with Covid-19 is that we don't have a vaccination for it - yet.

Yes it is contagious and yes it can be fatal for those at risk, such as the elderly or those with serious medical conditions, but we can all take sensible steps to minimise our chances of catching it without going overboard.

