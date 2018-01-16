OPINION: There's something in the air at Tannum Sands

SOMETHING IN THE AIR: Kathy Singh and Kim O'Neill will be looking forward to having the old Tannum Sands surf lifesaving trailer replaced, thanks to a donation from the Fire Brigade.

THERE'S something in the sea air at Tannum Sands.

It wasn't that long ago that the only entertainment offering on the weekend was at the pub.

And I have to confess to spending a few good nights dancing to some pretty decent live music at the Tannum Pub on a Saturday night.

But sometimes the pub isn't what you're looking for.

With today's story announcing that Say Espresso Bar will open on Friday nights with whisky and live music, I'm starting to get a good feel for what the beach has to offer.

Friday nights are a really good family night at the Surf Lifesaving Club.

The club sits on the best piece of real estate for miles with beautiful views over the main beach and out to sea.

It's a noisy night, with food, lots of laughter, live music and kids having the run of the downstairs grassy play area while mum and dad play with their friends.

One of Gladstone's best restaurants is settling in to its new home high on Pacific Avenue and the regular tapas, winebar Sunday sessions are growing in popularity.

It's all starting to add up to a really good scene at Tannum, which has been calling out for just this for a long time.

I hope the locals make every effort to go out and enjoy themselves so these good nights out will have the longevity we all hope for.

Tannum Sands is a beautiful part of the world and it's nice to see it coming of age like this.