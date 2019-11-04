Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
***BESTPIX*** 2017 Melbourne Cup Day
***BESTPIX*** 2017 Melbourne Cup Day
Opinion

Why the Melbourne Cup has lost its former sheen

Angela Seng
4th Nov 2019 12:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN THE wake of the ABC's recent investigation into the slaughter of retired racehorses at knackeries and abattoirs, the Melbourne Cup has lost its former sheen ... well, at least for this journalist.

As an American expat, I have always been in awe of the race that stops the nation, because there is no single event that can even hold a candle to it in the States, with the exception of maybe the Super Bowl, but you won't find Americans in their most fashionable threads, toasting with champagne to the Super Bowl.

In fact, it's more of a beer and sweats and guacamole in front of the television sort of event - far less sophisticated.

And unlike the Super Bowl, I've always seen the Melbourne Cup as a great equaliser.

A race where everyone was a bit invested, whether it be the office pool, a punt from the field or a serious bet at the TAB.

In my experience everything stops, workmates gather round the television - because like I said, I'm a journalist but I'm also a parent and I can assure you I've never had a Melbourne Cup day off - and everyone cheers for their forecasted champion.

Whether that horse was chosen for its number, clever name, jockey's shirt, randomly from a draw or most rare - educated research, it's always been a day I've looked forward to.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

You could count on a roast chicken lunch, champers and camaraderie but this year it feels different.

And it has from the moment the Cliffs of Moher was euthanised right on the track after losing his footing and breaking a shoulder during the 2018 race.

After witnessing that amazingly strong and beautiful animal tumble to its death I realised the genuine danger thoroughbreds are put through so we, as a society, can have a reason to imbibe in too much liquor and enjoy the thrill of a race - well it just felt seedy.

Then fast forward to earlier this past month, when the ABC released graphic footage of the appalling treatment of retired racehorses at the hands of abattoir and knackery employees ... well, that is something you can never unsee.

Has the horseracing industry truly minimised the value of a living beast to solely a commodity?

It saddens me to think of the scores of industry professionals - trainers, jockeys, owners, vets, bookmakers, etc - who would have known this was going on and then turned a blind eye to it. It's shocking, no doubt.

So from now on, you will not see this punter don a ridiculous fascinator, pull a heel out of a grassy field, nor make a tipsy bet on a horse with a silly name.

I'm done - the race that stops a nation will no longer stop me.

More Stories

Show More
angela seng horse racing horses melbourne cup opinion
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Just need a hand’: Scooter ride for a great cause

        premium_icon ‘Just need a hand’: Scooter ride for a great cause

        Community WHETHER it’s motorbikes, horseriding or skateboarding the Ride 4 Life group will be there and this weekend’s Scooterthon was no exception.

        • 4th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
        Fishing competition hooks a winner at awards night

        premium_icon Fishing competition hooks a winner at awards night

        Business FOLLOWING one of its biggest years yet the Boyne Tannum HookUp was awarded the Best...

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

        News THIS WEEKEND saw people dressing up in cosplay or gowns.

        • 4th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
        DON'T MISS OUT: $1-a-week subscription

        premium_icon DON'T MISS OUT: $1-a-week subscription

        News Do yourself a favour and get the best local journalism and rewards