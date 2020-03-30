Menu
Gladstone South State School at Election Day 2020, March 28 2020
Opinion

OPINION: The end of one of the strangest campaigns in memory

Nick Gibbs
, nicholas.gibbs@gladstoneobserver.com.au
30th Mar 2020 10:06 AM

A WEEK’S a long time in politics, longer still in the midst of a global health emergency.

One of the strangest elections in memory is over now and questions on whether it should have gone ahead will likely fade.

Last week brought debate about postponement against a backdrop of government advice telling people to stay at home as much as possible.

Initially the ECQ enforced social distancing measures and banned handshakes at early voting booths.

Campaigners were prevented from handing out electoral material and finally from canvassing all together.

Cr Desley O’Grady took to campaigning with a bottle of hand sanitiser in the early days of the race.

The new council is likely to be faced with decisions far removed from those typically debated in the chamber.

The final act of the GRC before the election was to pass a suite of ­measures to limit the economic impact of COVID-19 using the levers it could pull on a local government level.

With the health emergency changing daily, it’s likely incoming councillors will be faced with decisions of a similar magnitude in coming weeks and months.

