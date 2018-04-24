OPINION: Revealing our region's hidden gems

WHEN my mate moved to Gladstone back in the '90s he was stunned.

Gazing through his cracked windscreen at the mudflats, mangroves and chimney stacks in the distance, he actually considered turning around and speeding back to the highway.

Arriving at our place he asked for a beer and announced that Gladstone would be the perfect place to film the next Mad Max movie.

At the time I recall thinking that he wouldn't last the weekend in our neck of the woods but the next day we loaded him into our car and took him for a tour.

He didn't appear too keen at first but was pleasantly surprised by the duck ponds, the Botanic Gardens, Spinnaker Park and the Yacht Club.

That afternoon we puttered out to Awoonga Dam where the size and beauty of the lake took his breath away.

Then we spent the rest of the afternoon swimming at Tannum Sands main beach and afterwards, enjoyed fish and chips in Peter's Play Park overlooking the harbour and Wild Cattle Island.

He sat smiling at the view and announced: "When you look beyond the factories and the 'flats this place has got a lot to offer hasn't it? Gladstone has these amazing little pockets of beauty, they're real gems.”

We laughed then and laugh about it now but he was right.

Still, when the GAPDL announced tour ships would be visiting our harbour, even I was stunned. "What will they show the tourists,” I recall thinking at the time.

Then I recalled all our little gems of beauty and the willingness of locals to show them off.

Visitor feedback has been very encouraging.

Unfortunately, Tannum Sands and Awoonga Dam aren't on the cruise ship tours; yet.

There are valid reasons for them being snubbed but it's a real shame.

Because if asked to show a complete stranger around Gladstone, those two gems would be on my 'For crying out loud don't let them leave town 'til they see this' list.

My mate would agree and I'm sure he'd be happy to show them off too.