OPINION: Religion figures don't tell the full story

THE CENSUS figures are in and one of the biggest things out of the 2016 release is the rise in non-believers.

While this doesn't necessarily mean we've all gone to hell, many in the church and among all the denominations and variations of religion will quite rightly think this is a bad thing.

While it may not be a great thing for them, across the city we are, however, still seeing plenty of examples of goodwill among men (and women).

Today we have a great yarn about a local business person giving a meal to a poor resident of Gladstone.

Not so long ago, another story filtered through about an old man coming up short for payment for his meagre groceries.

While many in the supermarket line huffed and puffed at being held up while this old man tried to hand back some items, one person leaned over and offered to help.

No only did they pay the difference, they also tucked the man's coins back in his pocket and paid for the lot.

Regardless of these individuals' religion, or non-religion, this is the sort of spirit that all denominations are built on.

You don't have be a Christian to be a good Christian.

There are plenty of god-abiding citizens doing good deeds out there but there are just as many non-believers doing likewise.

The Census showed that we don't have a big drop in population like many thought, but we still haven't grown at the rate of many other centres.

This fairly static status, and the departure of some very high-paid workers, has left Gladstone at a bit of a social disadvantage.

It is great to see many of these businesses, that have stuck around, have a heart and are looking after those in our community not so fortunate.

We take our hat off to everybody in our great community who just gives a damn and has the determination to say, "Damn it, I'm going to help."

- The Observer editorial