Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

OPINION: Prepare for a fight over national parks

VALUABLE: An aerial shot of Curtis Island.
VALUABLE: An aerial shot of Curtis Island. Aerial Media Gladstone
Christine Mckee
by

THE debate about National Parks is an interesting one and will be hashed out for a while yet before we'll see any changes to legislation.

As Queensland, including this area, continues to look for the edge in the globally competitive tourism market, the idea to open national parks to well-managed eco-tourism ventures is certainly alluring.

The demand for these experiences is high and Queensland has a lot to offer.

As Gladstone's tourism

chief Darryl Branthwaite says, the pristine wilderness of Curtis Island National Park could add a lot to our tourism potential.

But Queensland National Parks president Graeme Barton makes a very strong case and it's one The Greens will fight voraciously before allowing any changes to the status quo.

They fought long and hard for the type of nature conservation that national parks offer with protection of biodiversity the most important value.

Mr Barton is right.

Regardless of how well a tourism venture is managed, there will be impacts.

Only 6 per cent of Queensland has national park status with the remainder

open to be used for other activities.

The idea has a powerful voice in Virgin Australia co-founder Brett Godfrey who is expected to meet soon with Queensland Environment Minister, Leeanne Enoch.

But there will be a fight.

For The Greens, this is as close to philosophical heartland as it gets.

They will fight this with all they have.

The State Government is desperately courting green approval, while at the same time spruiking the state's potential for jobs in eco-tourism.

It will be very interesting to see the outcome of Mr Godfrey's meeting with Ms Enoch.

Related Items

Topics:  curtis island curtis island national park national parks observer opinion queensland greens

Gladstone Observer
ROLLING COVERAGE: Severe thunderstorm warning for Gladstone

ROLLING COVERAGE: Severe thunderstorm warning for Gladstone

3.19PM: POWER has been restored to a further 103 customers across the region.

'Turning point': LNG investor takes first profit

MAKING MONEY: An aerial view of the Cool Voyager LNG ship at the Santos GLNG plant on Curtis Island.

Santos GLNG backer redeems $31 million from Curtis Island plant.

ROLLING COVERAGE: Severe thunderstorm hits Gladstone region

LIGHTNING CRASHES: A lightning bolt strikes the ground in front of Lake Awoonga earlier today.

Check here for updates on power outages, traffic crashes and rain.

Expanding business brings a big year ahead for physios

CONTINUED GROWTH: Esther Groen and Klaas Banga from Boyne Island Physioshop are focused on new business in Gladstone Central.

Twice the business in 2018 for award-winning Physioshop.

Local Partners