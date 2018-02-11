Menu
OPINION: Politicians fail to live up to the fanfare

The Hon. Bill Shorten, MP Leader of the Opposition, visited Barney point Coal Terminal in Gladstone to promise the stage 2 upgrade to Gladstone's Port Access Road.
Christine Mckee
by

YOU know the pollies are in town when...

On Friday, Bill Shorten made his way to Gladstone with the kind of non-announcements Opposition Leaders make.

The promise of $100 million for the Port Access Rd and $176 million for Rookwood Weir both depend on him being elected first.

Rookwood Weir has been the baby of Central Queensland's LNP federal members for quite some time now.

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd said "600 days after the Turnbull Government announced $130 million to fund 50 per cent of this project, Mr Shorten and the Queensland Government have finally joined us on the dance floor”.

Mr O'Dowd also said his most recent advice on the Port Access Rd came from the state Member for Gladstone, Glenn Butcher who said the project was currently on hold waiting costing analysis.

So while we love to see the big wigs pay us some attention, there was no real fanfare there for Mr Shorten, despite attempts to create the opposite impression.

The real comment from yesterday was from GEA CEO Carli Hoffman.

"If Mr Shorten was serious about investing in the Gladstone region he needs to consult industry and the community and at this time GEA - the peak industry body for Central Queensland, who looks after 200 SME's in the engineering and manufacturing area, was not consulted.”

Hear hear, Ms Hoffman.

Future planning takes real consultation and without that it's difficult to take fly-in-fly-out visits from politicians too seriously.

Mr Shorten did make one very good point though.

At least he came.

The Prime Minister has not been in Gladstone, the nation's industrial capital, since the election.

