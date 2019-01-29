OPINION: Please never take things for granted

LIFE can throw many a curve ball.

It ain't been the best week.

Two of my mates passed away within three days of each other.

One gone on Friday and the other just on Monday.

Shocked was an understatement.

The one who died on Friday, I did not know for very long.

I met him and was teammates with him at the AFL Masters National Carnival in Coffs Harbour.

He was in his early 50s.

Way, way too young.

We were in the same team together - South Australia's over-45s team.

My home state.

"Patto” as he was well known as, also played for another SA team in an older age group.

So he would play two games on game days during the carnival with a day's break in between.

In one of the games in my team, Patto was moved forward and booted two or three match-winning goals against New South Wales.

Patto would also play in defence, read the play like a book and get us out of trouble with his long, raking left-footers.

The other tragedy was when my best mate messaged me to say that his brother had passed away from that hideous disease cancer.

He was 58.

I've been mates with him since we met in the Riverland, SA way back in the early 80s.

Old mate "Blood Nut” - because of his ginger hair - loved a good time and boy we had plenty over the years.

The past few days have taught me to take a raincheck and that's to reset, put things in perspective and never again take things for granted.

Because in an instant your loved ones could be gone and you could be left regretting the things you have said to them, or not.

Whenever there is a trivial problem or a disagreement, there's no point in causing a drama.

I have been guilty of that.

We all have, and as Billy Joel sang, Only The Good Die Young.

No truer words could be spoken.

Rest in peace, fellas.

Even though I'd known Patto briefly and Anthony for about 40 years, both will be lifetime mates.