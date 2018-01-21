OPINION: Pineapple is perfectly fine on a top burger

PINEAPPLE on a burger?
It's a question that seems to have created a bit of consternation.
I say yes.
Can I justify it? You bet I can and that's what I plan to do.
I get that pineapple is a fruit but so is a tomato and an avocado and they're pretty important for a good burger.
But that could be opening up a whole can of worms in itself.
I decided to ask our office about whether pineapple should be on a burger and it was the loudest the office was the entire day.
All but one said yes, there was a vegetarian but I'm not sure if they're really qualified to answer - just jokes, I don't want to alienate any more people than I already am.
For me the best bit about pineapple on a burger is that it provides that bit of sweetness that cuts through something that is rich and fatty.
It adds a touch of "sophistication" to your burger.
I stand by that despite everyone laughing at me in the office.
I don't think every burger should have pineapple on it but if it's a burger with the lot - well the pineapple is definitely in that lot. It seems like the majority of our readers agree.
The majority said beetroot should be in there too.
Cue the hatred, I don't agree with that at all. That is nasty!
Chris Lees, Deputy Editor