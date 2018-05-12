OPINION: Our school children a breath of fresh air

Laef Rupp and Che Impey show off their mindfulness journals at Agnes Water State School.

IT'S always a great day when we get the chance to head down to Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy.

On Thursday I had the opportunity to visit Agnes Water State School to learn about how students were using meditation as a method of better engaging with their learning.

It was quite interesting to see how students were open to new activities in the classroom to better enhance their education.

While covering the story, I had the opportunity to meet with a number of Year 6 students - and I was really impressed.

Since moving from Brisbane to Gladstone, I've often remarked about how important the sense of community seems to be in these smaller regional centres.

And in these kids, I saw a reflection of that strong sense of community.

I was able to sit and have a quiet chat with the kids, all of whom exuded confidence, intelligence, and most importantly, respect.

And that's something I've noticed across all the schools in the Gladstone Region.

The way our children are raised is reflected in their behaviour.

And I've come to see that children in regional communities often carry those strong community values into the classroom.

I've seen it right through from photographing Prep students to students at their proms, and everything in between.

I'm a strong believer that attitude reflects leadership and when I see how kids in regional schools treat visitors to their classroom, I can only commend their parents and teachers.

When we hear so much negativity about our youth these days, it's important to remind people that it's often the minority who are bringing down the majority.

For every story we hear about kids playing up, I've no doubt there's about 20 more we haven't heard of children doing the right thing.

And this is why I enjoy going into schools to tell the stories of our students.

Matt Taylor

Photojournalist