OPINION: OK, I have my AFL Crystal Ball out for season 2019

PLAYMAKER: Dustin Martin of the Tigers breaks free from the centre during the 2019 JLT Community Series AFL match between the Richmond Tigers and the Melbourne Demons at Deakin Reserve.

PLAYMAKER: Dustin Martin of the Tigers breaks free from the centre during the 2019 JLT Community Series AFL match between the Richmond Tigers and the Melbourne Demons at Deakin Reserve. Quinn Rooney

AFL: Folks, footy is back.

Yes, I know, I know, I'm still getting my head wrapped around footy being deemed as rugby league up here.

As a proud South Australian, I call where I live now as my new home, but SA will always be home as well.

Just like AFL...footy!

Footy (oops AFL) is back on Thursday night between (sigh) Richmond and Carlton.

That argument alone is for another day.

But below is my 2019 AFL ladder prediction and the reasons why in brackets.

And will also throw in my Brownlow Medallist and Norm Smith Medallist along with the premiers and wooden spoon holders.

Love to see your thoughts in comments.

1st: West Coast (will get better with Will and co.)

2nd: Collingwood (Elliot more potency)

3rd: Adelaide (two Crouch's are better than one)

4th: Richmond (Lynch difference between double chance and not)

5th: Melbourne (too much focus on big Tom?)

6th: Geelong (Parfit raises to next level)

7th: Hawthorn (One-two of Roughy and Gunners still a hit)

8th: Sydney (old firm inspire young guns)

9th: Essendon (need reliable key forward)

10th: Brisbane (not this year, but it's coming!)

11th: Fremantle (up to you Jesse Hogan)

12th: Port (exposed again to 'heat in the kitchen' no plans B, C and D and I'm a Port man!)

13th: Greater Western Sydney (exodus of stars has hit hard)

14th: Carlton (Sam Walsh leads the way and Cripps a beast. Watch Charlie C and Mitch McG too)

15th: North Melbourne (defensive skills need work)

16th: Gold Coast Suns (genuine rebuild number # has started)

17th: St Kilda (same old back to familiar grounds unfortunately)

18th: Western Bulldogs (mojo totally gone since 2016)

PREMIERS: West Coast Eagles

RUNNER UP: Adelaide Crows

NORM SMITH MEDALIST: Jeremy McGovern (stiff to miss out in 2018)

BROWNLOW MEDALIST: Patrick Cripps