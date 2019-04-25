Menu
OPINION: Let's take time out and just appreciate the day

NICK KOSSATCH
by
25th Apr 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OPINION: Today's a day of remembrance and to appreciate the things we have as Australians.

Too often we take things for granted - whether in sport or not - we need to take in what Anzac Day has given us.

Whether we have a connection or not, Anzac Day continues to grow in significance because there is always a new story to tell.

Today's sporting fixtures will give the players and spectators the chance to express themselves. Players from NRL teams Sydney Roosters, St George Illawarra Dragons, Melbourne Storm and New Zealand Warriors will do battle this afternoon and tonight.

The tradition AFL Anzac Day blockbuster between Essendon Bombers and Collingwood Magpies will pack the MCG in Melbourne.

And closer to home, Rockhampton Panthers and Rockhampton Brothers will lock horns in Rocky this afternoon. This morning is all about the Anzacs and reflecting on what the many thousands of Australians and New Zealanders have gone through.

This afternoon and tonight is all about doing the things we have the freedom to do - like playing sport - thanks to the Anzacs.

Lest We Forget.

anzac day 2019 gladstone sport
Gladstone Observer

