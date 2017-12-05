Menu
OPINION: Let's get this election over with

ALL A BIT MUCH: Peter Broelman's view.
ALL A BIT MUCH: Peter Broelman's view.
Chris Lees
by

LET'S get this election officially over.

It's been more than a week already and although it looks like Labor will be returned to government with their sought-after majority - it's still not official.

Today is the deadline for the return of postal votes, so surely we will know soon.

The seat of Gladstone was declared last week for Glenn Butcher, who easily won.

But for the two other seats that parts of the Gladstone region are part of, there is no result yet.

Although it looks like the Liberal National Party will claim the seats of Burnett and Callide, the counting has taken a long time.

Stephen Bennett, the incumbent for Burnett, is clearly frustrated by the process.

You can understand why, but you can also understand the reasons for how long it is taking.

The last thing anybody wants is a recount, and with the change in the preferencing system and the rise of Pauline Hanson's One Nation it has made things complicated for the counters.

I hope the games are nearly over and somebody can get on with governing Queensland.

There needs to be a focus on places like Gladstone and the regions, regardless of whether they are safe Labor seats or not.

On a lighter note, one thing that did amuse me about the state election is how the win for Mr Butcher was declared.

Yes it says so online but at the place where the votes were counted, there's just a simple sign in the window.

It's funny how much things change yet stay the same.

