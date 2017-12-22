Menu
OPINION: Let's get more elite sports matches here

WELCOME: It would be a great to see Megan Hunt if there was to be an AFLW game at BITS. Jonathon Searle GLA221217MEGANHU
NICK KOSSATCH
OPINION: I'm one who likes to think outside the goal square.

The NRL game in Gladstone - between Manly Seagulls and Gold Coast Titans is signed, sealed and delivered and hope it continues for years to come

For the future let's strive for more elite sports to be hosted here. A-League soccer can be played at Marley Brown, NBL basketball at Kev Broome Stadium.

Throw in AFL trial matches OR matches for points- men and women at the soon-to-be revamped BITS Oval.

Given the men's Queensland teams in the AFL - Gold Coast Suns and Brisbane Lions are not setting the world on fire - but the introduction of the AFLW competition has raised opportunities for women to play the sport. A mate of mine, who is involved with a sports club, suggested an AFLW trial match which would involve BITS Saints product and Brisbane Lions player Megan Hunt would be an option down the track.

BITS Oval could also host a state women's or men's T20 match in twilight. The person even suggested why not have a Gladstone Region Sports Festival?

He said three or four trial games in the town over the one weekend. Watch the Queensland Firebirds on Friday night, Brisbane Lions women on Saturday, Titans on Saturday night and the Roar on Sunday.

Throw in the Brisbane Bullets somewhere as well at Kev Broome. Sure there's lots of work to be done for these suggestions to happen with things like establishing stakeholders, sponsorships and getting infrastructure of venues up to speed. NRL will happen. Why not other sports? At elite level.

