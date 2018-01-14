Menu
OPINION: Let's get growing with a purpose

THE idea that Gladstone's population will be more than 100,000 people in less than 20 years time is certainly an interesting one.

It raises a lot of questions about the kind of city it would be, how the outlying smaller towns in the regions would grow and how they would be serviced.

What facilities would be needed and who is going to build them?

I find the whole question really exciting.

Gladstone would be a very different place at almost twice its current size.

The questions right now though - and the numbers came from the Queensland Government statistician's office and published in the Gladstone Regional Council's annual report - are all about planning.

Neither the State Government or local council will be able to make any claim to not knowing what was going to happen.

The information is there now. So now is the time to see the opportunities and the challenges and start planning ahead.

What kind of Gladstone do we want?

What will be needed to get there?

Who's going to drive it?

Once another 60,000 people rock up to town, it will be too late to do much but find someone to blame for not looking ahead.

We are forewarned.

Rockhampton has been looking to CBD revitalisation for some years now with incentives to business and developers.

Inner-city living is a global trend, especially for younger residents.

A happening CBD is the lifeblood of a vibrant and exciting city with a thriving leisure, retail and entertainment heart.

The bones are already here.

- Christine McKee, Editor

Topics:  editor gladstone opinion population

Gladstone Observer
