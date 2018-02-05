OPINION: Let's bring Dundee to Gladstone

LET'S BRING IT HERE: The Dundee Movie Official Trailer 2018, featuring Danny McBride, Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth, Margot Robbie, Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Luke Bracey, Ruby Rose and Jessica Mauboy. Picture: Dundee Movie

LET'S BRING IT HERE: The Dundee Movie Official Trailer 2018, featuring Danny McBride, Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth, Margot Robbie, Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Luke Bracey, Ruby Rose and Jessica Mauboy. Picture: Dundee Movie

MICK "Crocodile" Dundee captured our hearts back in 1986 and it seems the whole world is keen to see him make a comeback. Or possibly his less famous, and slightly less adventurous, American son.

Recent teasers for Dundee: The Son of a Legend went viral on social media. Starring heavyweight Australian actors Hugh Jackman, Chris and Liam Hemsworth, Jessica Mauboy, Ruby Rose and Russell Crowe.

The clip, a marketing campaign for Tourism Australia, has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times and yesterday calls went out from around the country to make the next instalment.

Here at The Observer we believe Gladstone should be a front-runner for the location of filming when this project gets traction.

We've got the scenery, facilities, enthusiasm and experience and we're not a million miles away.

During breaks in filming the cast could dash out to the reef for a day trip, or pop up to the Boyne Valley, Miriam Vale, Raglan or Mt Larcom to enjoy a beer.

Plus, our locals are used to wrangling big, angry, uncooperative animals, so Russell Crowe shouldn't be a problem.

The relative lack of crocs can be overcome by sourcing them from Rockhampton.

Dundee Movie Official Trailer 2018 featuring, Danny McBride, Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth, Margot Robbie, Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Luke Bracey, Ruby Rose and Jessica Mauboy. Picture: Dundee Movie

We asked some public figures for their opinions on why the movie should be made right here in Gladstone, instead of Darwin, Cairns, Rockhampton or Byron Bay.

MP Ken O'Dowd thinks our climate would be much kinder to actors and crew not used to Darwin or North Queensland's sweltering humidity. Plus our city is much quicker to fly to.

Glenn Butcher says we've made films here before and sees no reason why we couldn't make Croc 4 as well.

"We've got people with the skills who would be keen to do it," he said.

Although he did admit finding a local crocodile and water buffalo could present some problems.

Dundee movie trailer is an ad: Dundee trailer is actually a Tourism Australia ad.

According to Cr Cindi Bush we've got a great location, the islands, rivers, creeks and wetlands are far superior for filming and they're all close together.

"Plus if we can't find a real crocodile, we'll get one in... whatever it takes," she said.

GAPDL's Darryl Branthwaite pointed out that crocs need feeding and we've got the biggest barra in the country.

Plus the actors and crew won't need to wear stinger suits in the water, and it's highly unlikely they'll be attacked by an actual crocodile while filming.

Crocodile Dundee That's A Knife Scene

Filmmaker Luke Graham would be keen to shoot the movie if no big name directors stepped up.

"We've got a very supportive community here in Gladstone and I'm sure they'll all get behind the film," he said.

"Plus there'd be no shortage of extras wanting to be involved on the big screen."