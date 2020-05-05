OPINION: Let the games begin. Now

Youngsters would be churning at the bit to get into sports action.

Youngsters would be churning at the bit to get into sports action.

HEALTH and wellbeing is paramount in these unprecedented times.

Those regions and countries that have been doing the right thing are returning to somewhat of a normality.

Perhaps against the trend is that the NRL will start (at this stage) on May 28 and I’d suspect the AFL season will recommence mid to late June.

While the hubs are yet to be decided for the teams of those sports – though likely in New South Wales and Victoria (where there are plenty of COVOD-19 cases and hey let’s face it – both codes are run by NSW and VIC-centric bodies) – sport remains on hold in a region where there are now no coronavirus cases – Central Queensland!

AFL Lee Verrall GLADSTONE SUNS. PICTURE: Meg Bolton

Yes, this opinion piece is my vent out of frustration because there is no sport on aside from golf, and therefore less human-interest sports stories for me to write about.

But I feel for the sporting clubs around CQ whose hands are tied because of city-based state bodies basing their decisions on what continues to happen in capital cities with ongoing virus cases.

There’s now none in CQ!

Queensland Health confirmed on Friday that there are no active cases left.

The eight people in CQ who had the coronavirus have now recovered.

CQ join the Darling Downs and Mackay Regions with a clean bill of health.

As long as strict hygiene and all the well-documented COVID-19 safety protocol is practised and continue to be practised well and truly after the disease is dead – then I say “Let The Games Begin In CQ.”

RELATED STORY: Confidence rising for community league

RELATED STORY: Basketball May Day will be later in month