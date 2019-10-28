OPINION: It’s time to stop holding women to double standard

IT'S SAFE to say that most people view The Bachelorette and The Bachelor as silly reality TV programs, hardly worth taking notice of except as a way of winding down at the end of a stressful day.

But for those who watch with a critical eye, the two series reveal much about our society and the ways in which we still use double standards to judge men and women.

Abbie Chatfield, runner up in this year's series of The Bachelor, was shamed for being open about her sexual attraction to The Bachelor.

She was shamed for what she wore, how she spoke and the fact that she wouldn't play by the rules of the so-called "sisterhood".

Flash forward to this year's series of the Bachelorette and contestant Ciarran Stott is being openly celebrated because of his decision to strip off for a live art draining session.

Imagine if one of the women had done that during The Bachelor?

We still see male sexuality as something to celebrated, while female sexuality is something to be frowned upon.

I'm not judging Ciarran or telling him he shouldn't have got his gear off.

But I believe we need to stop being so judgmental when it comes to women expressing their own desires or comfort with nudity.

In past series, we've had women humiliated because they were topless waitresses at one stage.

Ciarran admits to being a male stripper and everyone applauds him - it doesn't damage him in the eyes of the world.

We need to stop judging a woman's value on how she dresses or what she does with her own body.