OPINION: It’s a national crisis and the law must change

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

The home is often a war zone

The most lethal time for women and children in abusive relationships is separation. Restraining orders are easily broken by partners determined to regain control or retaliate. “Coercive control” is unlawful in many jurisdictions, but rarely prosecuted.

However, disempowered partners, incensed by losing their status, are dangerous and determined to take back what they think is theirs.

No paperwork will protect victims of those who think they are above the law.

Our laws minimise relationship violence by issuing paper orders, protecting no more than a paper tiger could.

The home is often a war-zone. Police and courts cannot protect victims of these disaffected men with court orders.

Each week, one Australian woman is killed by someone she knows.

The law which cannot protect our most vulnerable must change. It is a national crisis. It is just another example of “toxic masculinity”.

- Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands.

Call for help to return war medals

The Emerald RSL sub-branch would like to contact direct family of two ex-servicemen who served in WWI and WWII to arrange return of their medals with the following information.

Charles Hick, born Rockhampton March 26, 1922. Enlisted July 30, 1944, as Private 9th Australian Infantry Battalion and discharged July 5, 1946. Next of kin listed as Charles Hick (assume father) with no other relevant information or how medals ended up in Emerald.

CPL W.J.A. Undy (Service No.5973), limited information but holding two World War 1 medals, British War medal and Victory Medal which we would like to see passed on to family.

Any reader who may be able to assist please contact Noel Mallyon, President, Emerald RSL sub-branch on mallyon4@bigpond.com.

- Noel Mallyon, president, Emerald RSL sub-branch.

HARRY’S VIEW ON POLITICIANS AT BEEF AUSTRALIA 2021

Harry Bruce's view on politicians attending Beef Australia 2021.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

A woman has fallen to her knees at Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s feet at Beef Australia to plead for help for her family in Cameroon.

Debbie Berlin: I get that she may be frustrated but this is disrespectful and embarrassing towards our Prime Minister and is not the place to cause such a scene.

Kaylene Vanderwolf: I understand she requires help for her family who are overseas but come on... The PM should be looking after our nation. I’m sorry if this sounds harsh and for her to fall to her knees was just overkill. There’s a time and a place for such behaviour and Beef Week wasn’t the place more the time.

Liz Evans: What is so special about beef week that makes it more important than people who have actual problems?

Adam Cook: Cameroon has a population similar to that of Australia, asylum isn’t the answer. We are better off helping to make it a better place for them to stay in.

Erica Shaw: As harsh as it sounds, once you do it for one, you have to do it for all. Laws are there for a reason. Follow them, or be prepared for the consequences.

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: morningbulletin@news.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.