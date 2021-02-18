OPINION: Industrial powerhouse Gladdy can lead green charge

“Gladstone can build on its industrial heritage to become a clean energy hub for industries like aluminium, steel, cement and hydrogen.”

OPINION: Like most locals, I have much more confidence in the industriousness and capability of Gladstone than MP Ken O’Dowd (‘Flynn jobs and industry hardest hit by zero target: O’Dowd’, Observer, 17/2).

By relying on an Institute of Public Affairs report, which overlooks the job security and new opportunities a zero-emission target brings, I feel Mr O’Dowd misrepresents Gladstone’s situation.

Australia’s trade partners have made it clear with their own emission targets that we need to decarbonise our manufacturing sector to remain competitive.

The world is moving on from fossil fuels.

If Gladstone doesn’t move too, we’ll be left behind with mass closures and lay-offs.

A recent report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis set out how Gladstone can build on its industrial heritage to become a clean energy hub for industries like aluminium, steel, cement and hydrogen.

We depend on Mr O’Dowd to drop ideology, stay in touch with the community and advocate for our best interests.

Has he been too busy defending the interests of mining billionaires to notice Gladstone’s already leaning into emerging green industries?

If anywhere can lead the world in clean energy and manufacturing, it’ll be the industrial powerhouse that is Gladstone.

- Jaclyn McCosker, Australian Conservation Foundation

