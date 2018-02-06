OPINION: I can't get enough of Enid Blyton

Juliette and Crystal Smith,7, with Enid Blyton books at Hervey Bay's Star of The Sea Catholic Primary School.

Juliette and Crystal Smith,7, with Enid Blyton books at Hervey Bay's Star of The Sea Catholic Primary School. Alistair Brightman

TODAY I can't hold back any longer on the wonderful topic of Enid Blyton.

Like millions of others, I grew up reading her books.

I was an avid reader as a kid but had a tendency to become obsessed with a particular author.

While so many parents today struggle to get their kids to read, mine never had that problem. But then my parents, particularly my dad, were always reading too.

It was a very normal thing in our household and I loved nothing better than getting stuck into the pages.

But when my obsession with Enid Blyton grew to the point that I'd read all of the Malory Towers series at least 10 times - much the same with the Twins at St Clare's, the Famous Five and the Secret Seven - my dad banned me from reading Enid Blyton.

Not because Noddy was gay or because the Famous Five or Secret Seven made the police look like buffoons (and gee they did), but because I wouldn't read anything else.

If you are familiar with her books then I know you'll love our current promotion.

It's definitely got the newsroom talking, such is the spectrum of ages these books have reached.

If you aren't familiar, then jump in and discover how much fun it can be reading to your child.

If there's one thing my kids taught me, it's that no matter how well they can read themselves, they still loved it when I read to them.

I know you will enjoy this as much as they will and you can open up a whole new world of reading.

My dad always said that if you can read you can learn anything, but he stuck to his guns and Enid Blyton was banned.

That's when I began a new obsession with Agatha Christie.

I think I've read most of them.