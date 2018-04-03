OPINION: Harbour Festival an exciting time for community

The Easter Bunny meets children at the Lifestyle Church Easter Egg hunt held at GECC on Easter Sunday, as part of Gladstone Harbour Festival.

EXPLAINED to me as one of the biggest and most exciting events on the Gladstone calendar, my first Harbour Festival certainly did not disappoint.

Since starting with The Observer about six months ago, The Harbour Festival was billed as one of our busiest times of the year, and something I'd get to be heavily involved in.

Having now finished up after its 56th year, I was lucky enough to attend and cover many of the associated events, including the finish of the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race.

It was an exciting time, having spent many Good Fridays in Brisbane growing up, watching the start of the iconic race while enjoying a hot cross bun with family from the northside suburb of Shorncliffe.

It was an honour to have the chance to photograph the first local boat crossing the finish line, from a place I never thought I'd find myself.

Kye Clarke and Rob Biernacki at the Gladstone Harbour Festival, 31 March 2018. Matt Taylor GLA310318FEST

But aside from the joy of finding myself ocean side for the iconic race, it was the sights and sounds of the Harbour Festival that really impressed me.

It was an opportunity to witness all of the great things Gladstone has to offer.

A true community event; I attended the fun run, the great raft race, craft displays, and of course, the Easter street parade, among others.

And while it was fantastic to see so much local talent on show, it was the way the community rallied around and supported each and every event the festival hosted which stood out.

Aside from the local showing, it was also awesome to see the festival host major acts like Kisstroyer.

Kisstroyer headlined Gladstone's 2018 Harbour Festival at the Gladstone Ports Corporation's Marina Main Stage, on Gladstone Regional Council's Sensational Saturday Night. Matt Taylor GLA310318KISS

They absolutely rocked on Saturday night, and it was surprising to see the amount of young fans in attendance, brought along by their nostalgic parents.

Overall, the Harbour Festival was five days of thrills and spills that I will never forget.

For me, The Harbour Festival was a true showing of what regional Queensland, and Regional Australia, is all about - community.