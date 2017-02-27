Gladstone's retirees buy homes out of town to cash-in big

THE exodus of older people from Gladstone was due to the fact that they could make a large nest egg selling their house here and buying a cheaper one elsewhere.
GLADSTONE'S RETIREMENT PROBLEM |
The cost of living (e.g. rates) was cheaper elsewhere and there was an element of following a trend or fashion.
We may have had the exodus, even if Gladstone had retirement villages, given the above factors.
SOLUTION |
I heard about the proposed retirement village at Tannum years ago but nothing was obviously done about it.
Lynda Pearce