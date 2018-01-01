OPINION: Gladstone families missed out last night

MISSED OUT: The fireworks display at the 2017 Gladstone Show

NO-ONE wants to start out the new year on a downer, so I'll frame this as an opportunity-in-waiting.

My usual New Year's Eve habit is to have an early night.

I know, sad.

Or even worse, I'll stay up and watch the rest of the world celebrate on television.

So this year I was determined to go out and see 2018 in with a few good friends and a bubble or two.

So, what to do?

And by now, I'm sure you know where I'm headed with this.

I'm not pointing the finger at anyone because Gladstone has a number of wonderful celebrations throughout the year, well supported by the council, business and industry.

But hey! It's a new year and there wasn't a single family event on in Gladstone.

My choices were limited to the pubs and nightclubs and though an '80s night is always tempting, it's not what I, or the thousands of families in the area, were looking for.

A family event, with live entertainment, maybe night markets, some rides for the kids and a few fireworks would have been nice.

Somewhere near the water, where there's enough to do and see that drinking alcohol isn't the only, or at least the main attraction.

I'm sure thousands of locals are thinking the same thing.

I don't know what the answer is, because it all costs money, but maybe it's time to get creative. Markets, talent contest, crab races, buskers, giant auction for charity?

New Year is a time when people look for an excuse to come out together in the name of new beginnings.

This year (and I quote) don't fear failure, fear being in the same place next year as you are now.

Last year I learned life is unpredictable. We might not know what lies on the road ahead, but it's still up to us to choose which road.