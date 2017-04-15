28°
OPINION: Former Mt Larcom Show member says shows won't become one

15th Apr 2017 11:39 AM
The 2016 Gladstone show.Photo Mike Richards / The Observer
The 2016 Gladstone show.Photo Mike Richards / The Observer Mike Richards GLA100816GSHO

By Jenny Grother

THE topic of the Gladstone Show is not new news.

It seems that the community is fairly well split on the future of this event.

There are some people who believe that we have the Harbour Festival and the Hook-Up as our significant events. We do. These events, both run by volunteers, generate huge amounts of money and business to the region.

They also generate a huge amount of publicity for the region.

There are others who believe that the Gladstone Show is just that. An event, run under the auspice of the Queensland Chamber of Agricultural Societies (QCAS) that aligns with 128 other shows across the state. The event is also a feeder to the Ekka.

There has been plenty of talk that the Gladstone Show should/will amalgamate with the Mt Larcom Show to become the Regional Show.

This will never happen.

Firstly, because the Mt Larcom show is just that - the show that celebrates the community of Mt Larcom. Another reason is that the Mt Larcom Show and the Gladstone Show are not in competition.

Speaking colloquially, they are 'batting for the same team'. That means that they are both QCAS events.

I am a supporter of the QCAS movement and have been for a long time.

My involvement with agricultural shows began in 1962 when I competed in the Winton Show - Girl Rider under seven years.

Since then, I have competed in (almost) all sections of ag shows at many shows across the state.

I have been secretary (and a variety of other positions) of the Mt Larcom Show since 1979.

If you have been dissatisfied with the Gladstone Show, you have the chance now to do something about it.

There is a manager in place and you can step up to the plate and offer your assistance.

