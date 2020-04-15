Menu
Yaralla Falcons take on Valleys Stars in the Gladstone netball Association Grand Finals. PICTURE: Matt Taylor
Sport

OPINION: Fingers crossed for a start date

NICK KOSSATCH
15th Apr 2020 3:59 PM
There’s light at the end of the tunnel.

Just a few short weeks ago, I thought that would be it for all sport during the winter.

I, and many others, could still be right in saying that this could be a “wipe-out” season for winter codes – community AFL, rugby, league, soccer, tennis, squash, and gymnastics, netball.

However, I like what I’m hearing from medical experts.

The curve is flattening but there’s much more to do.

People must not get complacent because we see what is happening to other countries.

It’s a slowly but surely approach and will take at least another two months before we get a better idea of where we are at.

That obviously includes community sport – will it or won’t it start?

The NRL, at this stage may start next month.

This offers a glimmer of hope in lower ranks except in the statewide QRL competition which has called an end of its season after one round.

There’s no doubt that community clubs will be in constant contact with their state bodies, via medical advice, in the next few weeks, to see if their winter season competitions can start.

I suspect our winter codes will have reduced seasons.

Only players, coaches, officials and perhaps a limited crowd number would be allowed at sporting venues.

By that stage, I would imagine some limitations would be lifted.

And so would community spirit.

Here’s hoping.

Gladstone Observer

