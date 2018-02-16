OPINION: Enough rage at the roadworks, please

There will be some traffic delays in Ballina during night roadworks.

IT'S been a long time coming that the traffic controllers on roadworks have had a voice.

Nobody likes roadworks, they cause frustration among drivers and hold us up when we are invariably running late.

But if we are going to demand our roads, in particular the Bruce Highway, are brought up to standard and made safer then roadworks are a fact of life.

The Observer spoke to two experienced traffic controllers this week who for obvious reasons couldn't give their names, but as one quite rightly said, they are on the front line.

They experience constant road rage as "the guy who is making them later”.

He said they've been spat at, had eggs thrown at them and are constantly abused.

Not to mention the dangers of facing traffic which is often reluctant to slow down.

A car that killed a road worker near Ipswich last year was clocked doing more than 150km/h.

Finally, the government is doing something to protect these workers. But in the meantime if we want the roads fixed we are going to have to use common sense, exercise some patience and ideally some good manners.

They, like you, are just doing their job.

So maybe next time you see road workers, give them a wave and a thumbs up and you just might make up for some of the idiots out there.

Let's face it, if you're heading to Rockhampton in particular, roadworks are not an unexpected surprise, leave early and arrive on time.

At least you are in an air conditioned car - spare a thought for those out on the bitumen in this heat.