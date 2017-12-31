OPINION: Discovery Coast tourism needs a boost

FIX ROUND HILL CREEK: Access issues at the mouth of the waterway are damaging Discovery Coast Tourism.

FIX ROUND HILL CREEK: Access issues at the mouth of the waterway are damaging Discovery Coast Tourism. Aerial Media Gladstone

ONLY 30 years ago, Agnes Water was the domain of hippies and surfers with a handful of shacks, a small store and a sandy track as access.

Its claim to fame was being the northernmost surf break on the East Coast of Australia.

Today it is exactly what many tourists today are looking for, with its natural setting, beautiful beaches and laid-back atmosphere.

But tourism, its only real industry, is under threat if action isn't taken to fix the entrance to Round Hill Creek.

Seventeen Seventy is a paradise for yachties and boaties as well as the gateway to Lady Musgrave Island, unique on the Great Barrier Reef with its accessible lagoon.

The Palaszczuk Government has made much of its commitment to tourism, and to eco-tourism as the state's growth industry.

The potential is there, but if new markets are to be captured Queensland needs new products and the Discovery Coast is sitting on a silver platter for the want of some very necessary infrastructure.

Hopefully, before too long John Clayton can relaunch Lady Musgrave Cruises with a new boat, after the old boat burned in 2016 - but without access at low tide, the paying customers will continue to stay away.

The coast's reputation depends on it and, without it, one of Queensland's unique and most appealing tourism destinations won't be realised.

The towns on the coast rely on tourism for small business growth and employment.

The government needs to address this issue and soon.