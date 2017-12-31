Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

OPINION: Discovery Coast tourism needs a boost

FIX ROUND HILL CREEK: Access issues at the mouth of the waterway are damaging Discovery Coast Tourism.
FIX ROUND HILL CREEK: Access issues at the mouth of the waterway are damaging Discovery Coast Tourism. Aerial Media Gladstone
Christine Mckee
by

ONLY 30 years ago, Agnes Water was the domain of hippies and surfers with a handful of shacks, a small store and a sandy track as access.

Its claim to fame was being the northernmost surf break on the East Coast of Australia.

Today it is exactly what many tourists today are looking for, with its natural setting, beautiful beaches and laid-back atmosphere.

But tourism, its only real industry, is under threat if action isn't taken to fix the entrance to Round Hill Creek.

Seventeen Seventy is a paradise for yachties and boaties as well as the gateway to Lady Musgrave Island, unique on the Great Barrier Reef with its accessible lagoon.

The Palaszczuk Government has made much of its commitment to tourism, and to eco-tourism as the state's growth industry.

The potential is there, but if new markets are to be captured Queensland needs new products and the Discovery Coast is sitting on a silver platter for the want of some very necessary infrastructure.

 

 

Hopefully, before too long John Clayton can relaunch Lady Musgrave Cruises with a new boat, after the old boat burned in 2016 - but without access at low tide, the paying customers will continue to stay away.

The coast's reputation depends on it and, without it, one of Queensland's unique and most appealing tourism destinations won't be realised.

The towns on the coast rely on tourism for small business growth and employment.

The government needs to address this issue and soon.

Gladstone Observer
UPDATE: Woman flown to Sunny Coast with arm laceration

UPDATE: Woman flown to Sunny Coast with arm laceration

A 59-year-old woman has been flown to the Sunshine Coast after falling through the roof of her house, near Lowmead.

Gig guide: what's on this New Year's Eve?

SEE IN 2018: Hayley and Natalie O'Donohue at the Tannum Sands Hotel.

We've asked venues their NYE plans, so you don't have to.

Adani's complaints about veto impact dismissed by QLD gov

ADANI DISAGREEMENT: Mines Minister Anthony Lynham, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Adani's CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj are at odds over the Queensland Government's decision to veto the NAIF loan to Adani.

The war of words continues after bad news "shook” Adani

Ambos' warning: Jellyfish stings on the rise

WATCH OUT: A bluebottle jellyfish at North Shore/Twin Waters.

A number of people have been stung by bluebottles on local beaches.

Local Partners