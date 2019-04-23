OPINION: Deep down, you know vegans are right

HARD TO SWALLOW: The fact is a vegan diet is better for the planet and better for your body.

IF YOU haven't heard enough about vegans, here's my two cents'.

It seems a good deal of meat eaters, of which I am one, cannot accept the scientific reality that eating a vegan diet is better for the planet and better for your body.

Some of the more ridiculous comments I've seen include that not eating meat has reduced their IQ.

Nonsense. Vegans are smart. Lowly educated people are not vegans.

I'm not defending the actions of trespassing vegans, but these people have valid points and some of the idiotic criticism of them only furthers their cause.

*****

THE hypocrisy of Clive Palmer knows no bounds.

Some of his more odious election advertising currently screening on a muted TV near you bemoans Chinese investment in Australia.

One even, appallingly, refers to a foreign air force invading.

This is a man who once said former-senator Nick Xenophon, a man of Greek extraction, should be called Nick Xenophobia.

Palmer also never made much out of the supposed dangers of China when he was doing lucrative business deals with Chinese companies.

*****

IT'S good to see a feasibility study has sunk the possibility of a bridge over the Burrum linking Bundy and Hervey Bay.

It was always going to bomb.

Not only are Woodgate and Burrum Heads among the most beautiful spots in Australia, totally unsuited to a major roadway, the Bruce Highway is in a parlous state and far more deserving of funding.

It could be argued the couple of hundred grand spent on the study was itself a waste, but at least it sent a torpedo through the idea.

Let's hope we never hear another word about it.