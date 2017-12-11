Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

OPINION: Country's indigenous culture to be valued

the celebration of the native title determination, at Gladstone Marina, November 28, 2017.
the celebration of the native title determination, at Gladstone Marina, November 28, 2017. Matt Taylor GLA281117TITLE
Christine Mckee
by

I FIND it almost incomprehensible that in 2017 indigenous Australians are not recognised under our constitution.

For the past few years, issues of equality have dominated our social and political landscape.

I can't begin to imagine what it must feel like to not be recognised in the only homeland you've ever known, one your ancestors have inhabited for thousands of years.

Until we address this, Australia as a nation can make no claim to equality.

Children spend 12 years at school studying history and yet graduate with no real understanding of our own national history.

There are some who say the past is the past.

"I didn't do it so why should I have to accept responsibility for it?"

The answer is simple.

In order to understand the present, we have to understand the past. What led to the situation we are faced with today?

How have indigenous Australians become second-class citizens in a country that claims to be egalitarian?

What has led to the huge gap in health, education and justice for them?

In order to fix it, we have to understand it.

Despite that, indigenous Australians recognise the value of their culture, and they are not the only ones.

International visitors in particular are fascinated by Australia's traditional culture.

It's big business and it's wonderful to see our local indigenous groups taking it by the horns.

I wish them every success with this venture which, once established here, is planned for other communities north, along the Great Barrier Reef.

This unique idea has the potential to bring a lot of tourism attention.

- Christine McKee, Editor

Related Items

Topics:  christine mckee editorial indigenous australians opinion

Gladstone Observer
Family desperate for medical help caught up in flight drama

Family desperate for medical help caught up in flight drama

A TRIP that could finally give a Gladstone family the answers they need to improve their daughter's health started with an unexpected $5000 hurdle.

Tannum beachgoers warned of snakes in dunes, entrances

WARNING: Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club lifeguards Mitchell Haigh 17, and Michael Poli 17, are on the lookout at walkways, beach entrances and dunes for snakes.

Lifeguards have a word of warning for beachgoers.

Gladstone Port exploring renewable energy options

GPC chief executive officer Peter O'Sullivan is proud to announce the company's foray into renewable energy.

Admin office will soon have 70 solar panels.

Baby girl a thrill for couple still looking for a name

Brenda Courtice, with her first yet to be named baby girl, at Gladstone Base Hospital on December 8.

The first-time mother has yet to name her new baby girl.

Local Partners