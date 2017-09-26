OPINION: Copped a 'Vote Yes' SMS? You'll be right m8

EQUALITY: Same-sex marriage campaigners sent out a mass text on Saturday (file photo). Jae C. Hong

What ever happened to the tough Aussie battler?

The kind of no-fuss bloke who could take whatever life threw at him, cop it on the chin and just get on with the job.

If you were following the same-sex marriage debate over the weekend, you could be forgiven for thinking this character was a thing of the past.

Some of the people who appeared out of the woodwork seemed like they were barely able to keep it together.

I'm not talking about gay people.

Lord knows they've had enough said about them and how they should live their lives lately.

I'm talking about the people who complained bitterly about receiving an unwanted text message on Saturday afternoon.

The text was sent out by Australians for Marriage Equality, and read: "The Marriage Equality Survey forms have arrived! Help make history and vote YES for a fairer Australia. VoteYes.org.au"

I was the unwitting recipient of one of those messages.

Naturally I destroyed my phone, went looking for the culprit and decided to use my vote to deny a sizeable portion of fellow citizens the right to marry so I could get some sweet, sweet payback.

No, wait - I thought 'How about that?', closed the message, then forgot about it for the rest of the day.

If you don't want to receive unsolicited text messages, that's perfectly reasonable.

If you don't want your phone number floating around in a database that can be bought by political campaigns or businesses, that's even more reasonable (though the Yes camp maintains it generated the numbers randomly).

But don't tell me you've never seen a billboard you didn't like, or gotten a call from a group you didn't support.

If you were on the fence and an unwanted SMS is all it took to swing your vote, maybe ask yourself - were you really that on the fence in the first place?

If so, we can only hope someone who might have to vote on your legal rights in the future will have what it takes to hold the line a little longer.