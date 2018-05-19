OPINION: Bring on the bubbly, it's a royal wedding

BRING IT ON: Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle late last year. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LOVE it or loathe it; republican, monarchist or couldn't care one way or the other, no one can escape the fact that Prince Harry of England is marrying Meghan Markle tonight in a spectacle anticipated by more than two billion people expected to watch it.

Will you be one of them?

Just as I was with William and Kate's wedding, I've been invited to a Royal wedding party.

Myself and seven other women (it's a man-free zone) will be no doubt glued to the television, bubbles in hand, squawking and passing commentary on it all, especially The Dress.

By now some of you have already turned to the sports pages and don't misunderstand me, I get it.

There's a perceived insignificance of the British royal family to Australian daily life.

Yet that perception conflicts with the intense interest in tonight's wedding.

It's more than just celebrity.

One of the world's most famous, and dare I say desirable, actors married a beautiful human rights lawyer a couple of years ago without one hundredth of the attention on the Prince and his princess-in-waiting.

The fact that she is among the most recognisable television actresses adds layers but in itself, is barely worth a mention.

If she was marrying anybody else, all she could expect would be a cover story in New Idea.

No, the real superstar here is the handsome prince.

Ridicule them all you like, but they are both fascinating human beings who've proven that well away from the cameras.

Together they will focus attention and advocate for some of the world's poorest and most disadvantaged people.

Just like princes and princesses did once upon a time.

I think they'll take the term "power couple" to a whole new level in a way that, even now in 2018, only royalty can.

Why that is could take a whole thesis to answer.

So here's to them. Bring on the bubbles.

Christine McKee is the editor of The Observer.