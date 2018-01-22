OPINION: Australia Day is a time for gratitude

THANKFUL: Let's use this holiday to honour those helping the rest of us, writes Mark Wesley.

THANKFUL: Let's use this holiday to honour those helping the rest of us, writes Mark Wesley. Luka Kauzlaric

AUSTRALIA Day has come to mean many different things to our locals!

From reflecting on national pride, to acknowledging our history ... to celebrating all the things we love about Australia.

Celebrating our lifestyle, our freedom, the sense of a fair go and our true Aussie sense of humour.

So, if Australia Day is about acknowledging and celebrating the contribution our Aussies make, then let's thank all the volunteers who do all this amazing work every day of the year!

I have met so many great true Aussie locals while filling in for MJB at 4CC.

In true Aussie spirit, they give up their time to support their mates, the community and just give a helping hand.

So many in the community need the help of volunteers every day, from youth to the elderly.

There's Julian who volunteers for Meals on Wheels, Steven Mills raises the flags on the corner of Dawson Highway, Glenn Churchill who will represent Queensland, the Gladstone region and our Police Citizens Youth Club (PCYC) at the Australian Leadership Excellence Awards national finals.

And then there is Bob Pailthorpe (Bobby) who is always there when you need him!

Bobby is on many local committees like the historical village, supports many not-for -profit groups, volunteers for various festival and events, projects, supports council, GEA and 4CC Radio.

There are volunteers at Gladstone libraries, at the GECC and the Gladstone Visitor Information Centre.

Services such as Meals on Wheels, activities and outing support in aged care facilities, museums, large charities and emergency services, and animal carers for organisations such as RSPCA.

So many locals, true everyday Aussies, need a pat on the back this Australia Day!

But, whether you're taking it easy with family at home or throwing a party with a big group of mates, have fun, stay safe and let's celebrate Australia Day in our true Aussie spirit.

Mark Wesley is filling in for Michael J Bailey on 4CC.