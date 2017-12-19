Menu
OPINION: Adversity is part of life, says Power coach

ENCOURAGING: Central QLD high performance coach Brady Walmsley sees a lot of talent in the region. Nick Kossatch GLA300317BRADYWALM
by Brady Walmsley

IT HAS proven to be a trying past two weeks in the Gladstone basketball community, dealt an adversarial hand with the passing of former Port City Power coach, Blair Smith.

I didn't know Blair, his family or the circumstances surrounding his passing and it would be ignorant of me to comment on that.

However, I do understand there are many people dealing with adversity during this time and I believe that is worth commenting on.

Adversarial situations arise in all facets of life.

Life isn't a never-ending series of green traffic lights.

Sometimes you get brought to an almighty halt and other times you are forced to pause or proceed with caution. I am not a religious leader or a spiritual advisor, but I understand the avoidance of all difficulty is impossible.

Being successful is not without life's problems. The path is one which challenges you in many different ways.

On occasion, that challenge can feel unfair and overwhelming. At the end of the tunnel, there is light.

That light may feel like it is a long way in the distance, but it is it there.

Having to face incredible adversity can become the makings of developing an almighty strength and resilience. That is something we can only genuinely appreciate and understand in retrospect, but it is true nevertheless.

Demonstrating faith is about being able to trust the journey to reach that light, through all the obstacles that are placed before us.

With that in mind, we should feel an obligation to positively impact those with whom we come in contact.

We should aim to act as a beacon of kindness, support and generosity for all people.

That support is never as important as it is during the Christmas holiday period and I hope this acts as a timely reminder of that.

  • Blair's memorial is at 1pm on Wednesday at the Boyne Tannum Memorial Parklands.

