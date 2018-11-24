OPINION: Sporting appreciation to be enjoyed in coming days

GOING FOR GOLD: Mark Knowles at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Hockey Centre playing for the Kookaburras v South Africa.

GOING FOR GOLD: Mark Knowles at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Hockey Centre playing for the Kookaburras v South Africa. Grant Treeby

THE first allotment of Queensland Sport's 100 Greatest athletes is in today's The Observer on page 36.

In what was a painstakingly difficult process, award-winning journalist, author and member of the Australian Boxing Hall of Fame Grantlee Kieza, Queensland sports-writing and broadcasting king Robert Craddock, QSport chief executive Peter Cummunisky, three-time Olympic gold medallist Tracy Stockwell, and trailblazing sports journalist Margie McDonald, collated the best from the best.

Rockhampton's and Australian hockey legend Mark Knowles hits off the top-100 at 100 in today's edition.

Australian hockey captain Mark Knowles ran a coaching clinic for IGGS students on Thursday. Rob Williams

The beauty of these announcements is that there is always local angle.

While Knowles is from Rocky, he has developed relationships with Gladstone in his most recent visit to the port city where he and fellow Aussie great Jamie Dwyer conducted a coaching clinic early last year.

It was a pleasure to interview the 2004 Athens Olympics gold medallist and he is living proof that it doesn't matter where you come from.

Boys and girls from the bush can make it big on the world stage and that's exactly what 'Knowlsey' has done.

Australian hockey captain Mark Knowles ran a coaching clinic for IGGS students on Thursday. Rob Williams

But there are 99 more athletes, from rural and suburban regions who have achieved similar feats in their chosen sports.

So please have a read as we break down toward the number one Queensland sporting great which will be revealed on Thursday.

It all starts on page 36 and continues through the new week. Agree or disagree, these Queensland top-100 sports men and women deserve the recognition.

We'll leave our own personal opinions for another day.

Let's just enjoy what these 100 magnificent athletes have done for the Sunshine State.