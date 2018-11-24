Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOING FOR GOLD: Mark Knowles at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Hockey Centre playing for the Kookaburras v South Africa.
GOING FOR GOLD: Mark Knowles at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Hockey Centre playing for the Kookaburras v South Africa. Grant Treeby
News

OPINION: Sporting appreciation to be enjoyed in coming days

NICK KOSSATCH
by
24th Nov 2018 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE first allotment of Queensland Sport's 100 Greatest athletes is in today's The Observer on page 36.

In what was a painstakingly difficult process, award-winning journalist, author and member of the Australian Boxing Hall of Fame Grantlee Kieza, Queensland sports-writing and broadcasting king Robert Craddock, QSport chief executive Peter Cummunisky, three-time Olympic gold medallist Tracy Stockwell, and trailblazing sports journalist Margie McDonald, collated the best from the best.

Rockhampton's and Australian hockey legend Mark Knowles hits off the top-100 at 100 in today's edition.

Australian hockey captain Mark Knowles ran a coaching clinic for IGGS students on Thursday.
Australian hockey captain Mark Knowles ran a coaching clinic for IGGS students on Thursday. Rob Williams

The beauty of these announcements is that there is always local angle.

While Knowles is from Rocky, he has developed relationships with Gladstone in his most recent visit to the port city where he and fellow Aussie great Jamie Dwyer conducted a coaching clinic early last year.

It was a pleasure to interview the 2004 Athens Olympics gold medallist and he is living proof that it doesn't matter where you come from.

Boys and girls from the bush can make it big on the world stage and that's exactly what 'Knowlsey' has done.

Australian hockey captain Mark Knowles ran a coaching clinic for IGGS students on Thursday.
Australian hockey captain Mark Knowles ran a coaching clinic for IGGS students on Thursday. Rob Williams

But there are 99 more athletes, from rural and suburban regions who have achieved similar feats in their chosen sports.

So please have a read as we break down toward the number one Queensland sporting great which will be revealed on Thursday.

It all starts on page 36 and continues through the new week. Agree or disagree, these Queensland top-100 sports men and women deserve the recognition.

We'll leave our own personal opinions for another day.

Let's just enjoy what these 100 magnificent athletes have done for the Sunshine State.

More Stories

gladstone hockey association queensland sport rockhampton hockey
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Calliope man returns to Gladstone on $49 million super yacht

    premium_icon Calliope man returns to Gladstone on $49 million super yacht

    News Anthony Hodgson arrived back in Gladstone in style on Friday morning piloting the 'Endless Summer'.

    Animal foster carer's heartfelt message to pet owners

    Animal foster carer's heartfelt message to pet owners

    Pets & Animals 'It's the love they give back to you that makes it worth it.'

    What you’ll pay for crossing the line

    premium_icon What you’ll pay for crossing the line

    News Fines for motorists who block intersections and crossings quadruple.

    Turbine brings new wave of energy to Gladstone

    premium_icon Turbine brings new wave of energy to Gladstone

    News Expansion of this project could lower the city's electricity prices.

    Local Partners