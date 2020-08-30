Opera goes virtual for Project Te Deum

OPERA Queensland is continuing to give aspiring performers hope, producing the online program Project Te Deum, involving Gladstone locals, to develop their skills and hone their voices.

Project Te Deum gives aspiring performers in Gladstone and regional Queensland the opportunity to record themselves singing The Te Deum, the powerful closing piece of Act 1 of Tosca.

An Opera Queensland spokeswoman said this online based program is in lieu of the planned 2020 regional tour of Tosca.

“Opera Queensland had to make the hard call to cancel the tour earlier this year due to COVID,” the spokeswoman said.

“While the cancellation of the 2020 Tosca tour is extremely disappointing, Opera Queensland OQ decided that it is still possible, and important to create something together and to engage with the regional communities that have an important past and future with OQ.

“Project Te Deum recordings will be brought to life by celebrated sound designer Geoff McGahn and videographer and lighting designer Mark Howett and will be available for streaming in each centre on ‘opening night’ (end of August).”

A scene from Orpheus and Eurydice, Opera Queensland and Circa. Pic: Jade Ferguson

Gladstone locals will feature in the video that showcases the musical talents of the participants as well as highlighting the reach of this project, watching people young and old come together united by the joy of singing.

“As with every Opera Queensland regional tour the journey to get to the performative outcome will be the true heart of the project,” the spokeswoman said.

“They have begun the process of rehearsing our Queensland Regional Chorus hosting multiple sessions with these chorus members via Zoom.

“These groups engage several times a week, both together as a mass chorus (of 85 and counting), learning and developing with Opera Queensland artists, as well as participating in support sessions with their specific local community.

“These support sessions are led by the Local Chorus Masters for each of the seven regions, with OQ employing local artists and extending professional development both to them and through them.”

For more information visit the Opera Queensland website.