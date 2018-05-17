OPENING: New fuel station offers 20 jobs

GET ready to rev your engines, a new service station has opened in Mt Larcom this week and up to 20 jobs are up for grabs.

The Puma Mt Larcom Service Station opened it's doors this morning to it's very first customers.

The new station just north of Mt Larcom will now service truck drivers on long hauls, Gladstone region locals as well as tourists.

The station includes high flow diesel, dedicated truck refuelling bays and a trendy cafe, 7th Street café.

The site also comes with a stylish art addition featuring a metal bull that was constructed from car parts.

But the fuel operator is asking the community to help name the artwork in it's 'Name the Bull" competition this Saturday at 10am.

Puma Energy Australia General Manager Jim Raszyk said there was a high demand for a service station at Mt Larcom.

"We would love the community's help to name our Mt Larcom bull, so will be running a social media competition seeking ideas and suggestions from those keen to have naming rights," he said.

"To celebrate our opening, we will be hosting a Community Day this Saturday, and encourage everyone to come down to enjoy a live radio broadcast, sausage sizzle, face painting and great give-aways."

Mr Raszyk said the new station would help provide another price option in the competitive market.

"As we grow our network across Queensland, it's important that we provide real benefits to local communities and Puma Mt Larcom allows us to service our customers where demand is great," Mr Raszyk said.

"This new site is part of our plan to provide exceptional service and unique customer benefits throughout Queensland, and we are excited to become part of the Mt Larcom community.

"We know competition provides choice to customers and we are confident this new site will help connect locals to our fuel network in the far north and provide a point of difference to competitors.

"We are proud of our strong network of more than 400 sites and look forward to becoming an important part of the local infrastructure."