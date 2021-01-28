Opening month confirmed for hotel bowling alley

An opening month has been confirmed for the new bowling alley at the Central Lane Hotel.

An opening month has been confirmed for the new bowling alley at the Central Lane Hotel.

An opening month has been confirmed for the new bowling alley at the Central Lane Hotel.

Construction for the $4 million redevelopment started in November 2020, and it is expected to open this April.

An opening month has been confirmed for the new bowling alley at the Central Lane Hotel.

The redevelopment includes a redesign of the ground floor level including the existing gaming area, a new outdoor bar area, a new back of house area, new fit-out upstairs, four AMF bowling lanes and associated infrastructure and carpark.

Read more: How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Read more: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

Central Lane owner Rick Adams said he hoped the bowling alley would help the hotel expand its focus on quality food and service.

Central Lane Hotel owner Rick Adams.

“I’m hoping this will make it a venue for anyone, from ages 9-90,” Mr Adams said.

Read more: Bowling alley, kitchen upgrade in hotel’s revamp plans

Read more: New ten-pin bowling alley scores first strike

“You could have a ninth birthday party and bowl or you could bring your nana or grandpa in and have their 90th birthday downstairs and have a few drinks and something to eat.

“It’s going to be a genuinely good, local establishment.

A development application for a revamp to Central Lane Hotel has been approved by Gladstone Regional Council.

“It’s going to be very social. Instead of it just being about drinks and food we’re going to have activity too.”

The new bowling alley would be Gladstone’s only bowling alley since the bowling centre at Gladstone-Benaraby Rd closed in July 2012.