TRADING HOURS: What's open in Gladstone on Anzac Day
ALL COLES, Woolworths and Aldi stores in the Gladstone Region are among the businesses that will be closed today for Anzac Day.
It can be confusing keeping track of what's going to be open when - so we've compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region.
Want to let us know your business's opening hours? Comment on the story below, or on Facebook, or send us an email at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.
OPENING HOURS | Live list
Shopping centres
Stockland Gladstone: CLOSED
Supermarkets
Woolworths (all stores): CLOSED
Coles (all stores): CLOSED
Aldi (all stores): CLOSED
Spar Express Sun Valley: Open 5am - 8pm
Spar Express New Auckland: Open 6am - 8pm
Night Owl Gladstone: Open 6am - midnight
Drake's IGA Gladstone: Open 10am - 7pm
Drake's IGA Calliope: Open 10am - 7pm
Gladstone Fish Market: Open 8.30am - 5.30pm
Foodworks West Gladstone: Open 5am - 10pm
Cafes, bars and eateries
Light Box Espresso & Wine Bar: Open until 2pm
Fresh Fix Cafe: Open 4am - 1pm
Coffee Club Night Owl (Dawson Hwy): Open until 3pm
Coffee Club Grand Hotel (Goondoon St): Open until 11.30am
The Grand Hotel: Open from 1pm
The Grand Hotel Bottle Shop: Open from 1pm
Oak & Vine: Open for Dinner from 5pm
Gladstone Yacht Club: OPENING HOURS COMING SOON
RockS@lt Gladstone & Tannum Sands: CLOSED
Hog's Australia Steakhouse: Open 9am - ~9pm
Dicey's: Open midday - late
Queen's Hotel Steakhouse: Open midday - late
Queen's Hotel Bar & Gaming: Open 1pm - late
Reef Hotel: Open 1pm for lunch. Bar & Gaming room open from 1pm.
Harvey Road Tavern: Bistro open from 11.30am, public bar open from 1pm. Both until late.
Blend Cafe Tannum Sands: CLOSED
Coffee Ink Calliope: Open 7.30am - 11.30am
Tannum Bakehouse: Open 7am - midday
Taste of Asia: Open 11am - 8pm
Fast Food
McDonalds Boyne Island, Dawson Hwy, Glenlyon St: Open 24 hours
McDonalds Kirkwood: Open 6am - 10pm
Hungry Jacks: Open 6am - 10pm
Golden Chicken Gladstone Central: 9am - 1.30pm
Golden Chicken Chapman Plaza: 9am - 8pm
Subway (all stores): 8am - 8pm
Retail
Autobarn: Open 9am - 4pm
Dan Murphy's: Open 1pm - 7pm
Liquorland Gladstone Valley: Open 1pm - 7pm
Target Country: CLOSED
Big W: CLOSED
Kmart: CLOSED
Bunnings: CLOSED
Officeworks: CLOSED
Harvey Norman: OPENING HOURS COMING SOON
Australia Post: CLOSED
Entertainment
Yaralla Sports Club: Open from 1pm - late
Lake Awoonga Boating & Leisure Hire: CLOSED today and Thursday
Gladstone Cinemas: Open as normal (check website for session times)