TRADING HOURS: What's open in Gladstone on Anzac Day

ALL COLES, Woolworths and Aldi stores in the Gladstone Region are among the businesses that will be closed today for Anzac Day.

It can be confusing keeping track of what's going to be open when - so we've compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region.

OPENING HOURS | Live list

Shopping centres

Stockland Gladstone: CLOSED

Supermarkets

Woolworths (all stores): CLOSED

Coles (all stores): CLOSED

Aldi (all stores): CLOSED

Spar Express Sun Valley: Open 5am - 8pm

Spar Express New Auckland: Open 6am - 8pm

Night Owl Gladstone: Open 6am - midnight

Drake's IGA Gladstone: Open 10am - 7pm

Drake's IGA Calliope: Open 10am - 7pm

Gladstone Fish Market: Open 8.30am - 5.30pm

Foodworks West Gladstone: Open 5am - 10pm

Cafes, bars and eateries

Light Box Espresso & Wine Bar: Open until 2pm

Fresh Fix Cafe: Open 4am - 1pm

Coffee Club Night Owl (Dawson Hwy): Open until 3pm

Coffee Club Grand Hotel (Goondoon St): Open until 11.30am

The Grand Hotel: Open from 1pm

The Grand Hotel Bottle Shop: Open from 1pm

Oak & Vine: Open for Dinner from 5pm

Gladstone Yacht Club: OPENING HOURS COMING SOON

RockS@lt Gladstone & Tannum Sands: CLOSED

Hog's Australia Steakhouse: Open 9am - ~9pm

Dicey's: Open midday - late

Queen's Hotel Steakhouse: Open midday - late

Queen's Hotel Bar & Gaming: Open 1pm - late

Reef Hotel: Open 1pm for lunch. Bar & Gaming room open from 1pm.

Harvey Road Tavern: Bistro open from 11.30am, public bar open from 1pm. Both until late.

Blend Cafe Tannum Sands: CLOSED

Coffee Ink Calliope: Open 7.30am - 11.30am

Tannum Bakehouse: Open 7am - midday

Taste of Asia: Open 11am - 8pm

Fast Food

McDonalds Boyne Island, Dawson Hwy, Glenlyon St: Open 24 hours

McDonalds Kirkwood: Open 6am - 10pm

Hungry Jacks: Open 6am - 10pm

Golden Chicken Gladstone Central: 9am - 1.30pm

Golden Chicken Chapman Plaza: 9am - 8pm

Subway (all stores): 8am - 8pm

Retail

Autobarn: Open 9am - 4pm

Dan Murphy's: Open 1pm - 7pm

Liquorland Gladstone Valley: Open 1pm - 7pm

Target Country: CLOSED

Big W: CLOSED

Kmart: CLOSED

Bunnings: CLOSED

Officeworks: CLOSED

Harvey Norman: OPENING HOURS COMING SOON

Australia Post: CLOSED

Entertainment

Yaralla Sports Club: Open from 1pm - late

Lake Awoonga Boating & Leisure Hire: CLOSED today and Thursday

Gladstone Cinemas: Open as normal (check website for session times)