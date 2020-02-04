Opening date pushed back for East Shores Stage 1B

Construction is progressing on the cafe at East Shores Stage 1B.

THE opening date for the long-awaited East Shores Stage 1B has been pushed back to June due to construction delays.

It was hoped the $29.5 million East Shores Stage 1B would be open by Easter, but Gladstone Ports Corporation yesterday announced the project would not be completed until mid-2020.

The waterfront development includes the addition of a cafe, cruise ship passenger terminal, boot camp facilities, a big-screen outdoor theatre, basketball hoops and additional barbecues.

Acting chief executive Craig Walker said GPC was committed to providing world-class waterfront parklands for Gladstone locals and visitors.

He said the team would take the time to ensure the best possible facilities were delivered.

"We're taking the opportunity to get the park ready for the community, so we will see East Shores open in June," Mr Walker said.

"There are some great things happening down there, it's really taking shape and I think everyone is going to love Gladstone's newest edition."

In August last year GPC opened applications for operators for the East Shores cafe.

Mr Walker said in coming weeks the company would announce the successful tenderer.

He said they would also confirm details for the grand opening.

"It will definitely be one to mark in the calendar," he said.

"Keep an eye on our social media as the team will be sharing exciting news and updates on the precinct as we lead up to the opening," Mr Walker said.

In a construction update, GPC said the waterfront cafe's decorative ceiling was almost finished, allowing for painting and floor covering to start.

Artwork of a GPC worker has been installed on the southern side of the old transfer tower. This wall will soon be fitted with basketball hoops.

Work has also started on the revamped Patsy Lee Place and concreting at the main cruise ship passenger terminal is nearing completion.