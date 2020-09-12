OPENED: Million dollar multi-purpose facility

President Anthony Mayers, secretary/treasurer Erin Bock, committee member Simone Peirce and contractor/ life member Grant Taylor at the official opening of the Calliope and District Multi-purpose Facility on September 12, 2020.

President Anthony Mayers, secretary/treasurer Erin Bock, committee member Simone Peirce and contractor/ life member Grant Taylor at the official opening of the Calliope and District Multi-purpose Facility on September 12, 2020.

AFTER several years in the making Calliope is now home to a new $1 million multi-purpose sporting facility.

The Calliope and District Multi-purpose Facility at Bunting Park was officially opened this afternoon with club members and dignitaries in attendance.

The new facility has the ability to host rugby league, boxing, netball, volleyball, basketball and indoor soccer as well as be used for functions.

Inside the Calliope and District Multi-purpose Facility on September 12, 2020.

The opening was hosted by former president Peter Masters who thanked all the sponsors who played a part in bringing the facility together.

“Without the support of you guys we just don’t play sport,” Mr Masters said.

“That goes right down through to the juniors.”

Calliope Junior Roosters President Anthony Mayers said the new facility would be a “game changer”.

“This facility will be home to many sports and events into the future,” Mr Mayers said.

He said the facility included a new speaker system inside and outside along with TV screens.

Roosters club and committee members, Gladstone councillors and state members at the official opening of the Calliope and District Multi-purpose Facility on September 12, 2020.

Former Calliope Roosters president Stuart Claridge was lost for words at the opening.

“There’s so many people to thank,” he said.

“A huge effort went into this and this is what we got.

“I hope everyone enjoys it and I hope everyone uses it.

“I just never thought we’d be here today.”

Regional Development and Manufacturing minister and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said this was the sort of project he was happy to deliver under the Works for Queensland program.

“The Calliope community and rugby league club deserved a facility like this,” Mr Butcher said.

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett said the new Calliope facility was an example of what happens when investors worked together.

“Here in Calliope they’re going to be hosting some fantastic events at the facilities here in years to come,” Cr Burnett said.

Glenn Butcher, Anthony Mayers, Matt Burnett and Collin Boyce at the official opening of the Calliope and District Multi-purpose Facility on September 12, 2020.

Member for Callide Collin Boyce congratulated the Calliope community on their achievement in opening the facility.

Mr Boyce recognised Mr Butcher and Cr Burnett for their work in making the facility come together.

Related stories:

‘It is incredible’: Roosters crowing over new complex

Chances growing for a Gladstone league to start

PHOTOS: More than just a footy club, life member says