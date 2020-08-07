OPEN NOW: Food truck frenzy returns to Gladstone

Wendy's Milkbar has a lot to offer the hungry masses.

THE owner of two travelling food truck franchises has called on the community to brave wet weather and enjoy the delicious food on offer.

Jessica Roberts-Osborne is bringing her Wendy’s Milkbar and Super Wedgies food vans back to 23 Toolooa Street just in time for the weekend.

Nothing beats a soft serve, with Wendy's Milkbar food truck owner Jessica Roberts-Osborne saying people eat ice cream in the heat or cold.

“We are here until August 16, so from today we open at 11 and we will be trading every day until 7pm,” Ms Roberts-Osborne said.

All of your Wendy’s favourites are back including mega shakes, thick shakes, smoothies, hot dogs and 12 flavours of hard-scoop ice cream.

“I don’t think there is a Wendy’s store open in Gladstone, so it is pretty cool that we have come here because a lot of people love Wendy’s stuff,” Ms Roberts-Osborne said.

Customers who line up in front of the Super Wedgies food van can expect wedges with six or seven different toppings to choose from.

“We just load them up with whatever you feel like, they are beautiful,” Ms Roberts-Osborne said.

The experienced food truck owner said she had all of the relevant COVID-19 safety precautions in place and was good to go.

A new addition to the Super Wedgies van is Gladstone’s favourite, dagwood dogs.

Hot dogs are on the menu at Wendy's Milkbar, with carnival food a highlight this year due to the lack of town shows going ahead.

“Because we know that the Gladstone show hasn’t gone ahead we have brought along in our Super Wedgies van dagwood dogs,” Ms Roberts-Osborne said.

“They are handmade, dipped in proper batter before being fried so they are a nice, yellow so

not like the ones that you buy pre-made.

“Anyone can come down and enjoy an old show favourite dagwood dog without the show happening this year.”

Ms Roberts-Osborne said she had a message for those who were indecisive about braving the wet conditions the Gladstone region is experiencing today.

“Come on down, it is all on bitumen so you aren’t going to get muddy feet or anything like that,” she said.

“Come and grab a hot dog, we’ll be here all day, and I think people eat ice cream in the cold anyway.”